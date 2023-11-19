Las Vegas Grand Prix – Here are the provisional results from today’s 2023 F1 World Championship race around the streets of Las Vegas.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -50 laps
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +2.070
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +2.241
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +18.665
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +20.067
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +20.834
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +21.755
- George Russell Mercedes +23.091 *
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +25.964
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +29.496
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +34.270
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +43.398
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +44.825
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +48.525
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +50.162
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +50.882
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +85.350
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri DNF
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas DNF
- Lando Norris McLaren DNF
* Penalties
Russell – 5 second time penalty (causing a collision with Verstappen)