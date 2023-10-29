Mexican Grand Prix – Here are the provisional results from today’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -71 laps
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +13.875
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +23.124
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +27.154
- Lando Norris McLaren +33.266
- George Russell Mercedes +41.020
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +41.570
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +43.104
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +48.573
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +62.879
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +66.208
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +78.982
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +80.309
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +80.597
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +81.676
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing DNF
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF
- Kevin Magnussen Haas DNF
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing DNF
