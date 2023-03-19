Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Here are the complete race results from today’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing – 50 laps
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +5.355
- George Russell Mercedes +25.866
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +30.728 *
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +31.065
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +35.876
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +43.162
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +52.832
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +54.747
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +64.826
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +67.494
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +70.588
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +76.060
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +77.478
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +85.021
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +86.293
- Lando Norris McLaren +86.445
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1 lap
- Alex Albon Williams Racing DNF
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF
Perez dominates as Verstappen converts P15 to P2
* Penalties
Alonso – 10 second penalty (serving penalty incorrectly)