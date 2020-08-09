70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, UK.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 52 Laps
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +11.326
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +19.231
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +29.289
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +39.146
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +42.538
- Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point +55.951
- Esteban Ocon Renault +64.773
- Lando Norris McLaren +65.544
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +69.669
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +70.642
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +73.370
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +74.070
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1 Lap
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1 Lap
- Romain Grosjean Haas +1 Lap
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 Lap
- George Russell Williams +1 Lap
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1 Lap
- Kevin Magnussen Haas DNF
