Racing Point Technical Director Andrew Green says that the team’s limited resources means they can’t develop their 2020 car for too long.

Racing Point’s Andrew Green says that the need to concentrate on the upcoming radical 2021 technical regulations means that development of their 2020 car will stop quite early in the season.

While the team’s resources are vastly bigger now under Lawrence Stroll’s ownership than the final years under Vijay Mallya as Force India, Green says that their comparatively small resources compared to the big teams means that development will cease quite early: “Unfortunately we’re not going to be able to develop that much because of the 2021 regulations so its a shame.”

“We’d really love for these regulations to carry on for a couple more years. There is so much more potential in what we’re doing. For us, it’s almost like year one. I could see us really going taking even further steps in year 2 and year 3 but that’s not going to happen. We’re going to do a reset for next year. There is plenty of potential left, but I think our resources are at a point where we will have to switch over to 2021 earlier.”

Asked to put a timeline on when Racing Point‘s concentration will fully switch over to 2021, when the team will become the works Aston Martin F1 team, Green said: “I think from a factory perspective, we wont be getting any more developments from the summer on. That means when you see the components come through for the car, around the summer break will be the last time we see anything but work would have stopped on the car in the middle of summer for that to be the case.”

With Racing Point attracting the ire of some of the other teams due to the team’s RP20 bearing a very similar appearance to last year’s Mercedes W10, Green says the intention for this year was always to go aggressive right from the start as they know they won’t be building the speed of the car up through development through the year: “That was always the strategy to come out of the blocks fast, because we know the rest of the year is going to be very challenging with next year’s regulations so we have to come out fast. We couldn’t do a slow start and look to upgrade the car and build up the speed of the car through the season as we did last year. It’s not going to be possible at all.”

“That is really really important that we give ourselves a good foundation to go racing on. There is going to be a couple of upgrades on this car and it’s done. We’re onto next year.”