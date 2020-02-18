Racing Point Technical Director Andrew Green says the RP20 is quite revolutionary, and has addressed key weaknesses from the 2019 car.

Racing Point’s new RP20 is far more ‘revolutionary’ than many of the other cars on the F1 grid, with most teams opting for evolutions of their 2019 car.

That’s according to the team’s Technical Director Andrew Green, who says the team started with a completely blank sheet of paper for their new car this year: “The RP20 is entirely new, meaning that there’s very little carryover from our 2019 car. For 2020, we designed the car from scratch, starting from almost a blank sheet of paper – which is very exciting, because the team hasn’t been in a position to do this in a very long time.”

“We’ve applied everything that we’ve learnt over the past seasons, combined this with what we’ve seen adopted by some of our competitors, and we’ve given it our best shot at optimising the final season of these present regulations.”

With the team entering the final season of the current regulations, it’s also the final year before the team become the works Aston Martin F1 team. Green says they’re eager to address the weaknesses identified on the previous car and that the drivers have also noticed changes: “In recent seasons, we have had two main weaknesses: our car has had an Achilles heel as far as balance is concerned and we have also struggled on high-downforce circuits. For 2020, I believe we have addressed these two factors.”

“As such, the drivers should notice a significant difference in terms of on-track performance. Both Checo and Lance have already noticed a change in the simulator, so we’re hopeful that this performance will carry over to the track – especially with a strong combination in our driver line-up.”

The team’s finances are now secure, the future is secure, and the team is going through expansion in terms of logistics with a new factory on the way. As a result, Green says it’s time the team show what they’re really capable of: “I’m very much looking forward to the new season. We’ve got high aspirations for this coming campaign – but to us these feel realistic. Our difficult season last year was a good learning experience. And now, in 2020, we get to do what we’ve wanted to do for a very long time – to show what we’re really capable of doing. Naturally, there are always butterflies – but for us, this season can’t come soon enough.”