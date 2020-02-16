A picture of the new look Racing Point car has been leaked on social media, ahead of the team’s launch in Austria on Monday.

A picture has been leaked onto social media, apparently showing the new look of the Racing Point. The picture shows the 2019 RP19 with a new livery, which is predominantly pink in deference to team sponsor BWT.

Compared to last year, there is significantly less blue – this is due to the absence of title sponsor SportPesa. The gambling company’s logos are missing from the car, raising some questions about whether they will continue to sponsor the team in 2020.

SportPesa did hit some problems with regulatory bodies in Africa last year, but it was expected that the company would continue being able to sponsor Racing Point. They continue to be listed as the team’s title sponsor on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship entry list . FormulaSpy has reached out to SportPesa for comment on the situation.

Racing Point will officially launch their RP20 on Monday, February 17th, at Mondsee in Austria – home of sponsor BWT. Race drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll will show off the new car for the team’s final year as ‘Racing Point’ before becoming the Aston Martin works Formula 1 team in 2020, after a recent purchase of Aston assets by Lawrence Stroll.

Following the launch, Racing Point pack up and head straight to Barcelona in Spain for the first pre-season test of 2020, which starts on Wednesday. The driver line-up for the first three day test is yet to be confirmed.