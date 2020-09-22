Ahead of their Aston Martin rebrand, Racing Point have appointed Jefferson Slack as their new Managing Director for Commercial and Marketing.

With Racing Point just a few short months away from their major rebrand to the factory Aston Martin team, they’ve signed a big player from the sports marketing game. Jefferson Slack has been signed as Managing Director for Commercial and Marketing – a new role created within the team. He will report directly to team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Slack is well known across a variety of sports, with the American beginning his career managing the marketing activities of basketball legend Michael Jordan. He then went into sports private equity with Hicks & Muse.

Football was next, with Slack becoming the CEO of Inter Milan and the first American CEO of a top-flight European team. He has also become a recent commercial advisor to FIBA and Dorna, and will take up his role with Racing Point with immediate effect for this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix.

“I believe this is one of the most exciting commercial opportunities, not just in Formula 1, but in the whole of the sports industry.” said Slack of his foray into Formula 1. “We are looking to build an iconic new sports brand in Aston Martin F1 Team, and in the process we believe we will create a unique global marketing platform for other brands and partners. I am looking forward to working with Lawrence and Otmar, and building a world-class commercial and marketing team.”

Team owner Lawrence Stroll is quickly turning the former Force India team into a sporting powerhouse with the rebrand and financing available to the team, and says that there’s plenty of commercial growth to come with the help of Slack: “With the progress we have made this season on the track and with our upcoming relaunch as Aston Martin F1 Team, we have a unique opportunity to create an iconic new sports property that’s at the forefront of Formula 1. We are delighted to appoint Jefferson Slack to help us realise the full global commercial and marketing opportunities that lie ahead.”