Hungarian Grand Prix – Racing Point’s Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez will start Sunday’s race from the second row on the Medium tyres.

Racing Point proved to be the closest competitors to the dominant Mercedes duo, as Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez will line up in P3 and P4 respectively.

Stroll ended up in P3, almost a second away from pole position, and will start on the Medium compound tyre as Racing Point took a gamble and made it through Q2 on the yellow marked Pirellis – the same as Mercedes ahead.

“I’m very happy with today’s result: the car was strong all the way through Qualifying and we’ve been performing well all weekend.” beamed Stroll. “We’ve had the pace so today was about piecing it all together in Qualifying and it was a great job by the whole team to ensure that we did. It was definitely a gamble to try to make it into Q3 on the medium tyres, but it proved to be the right call. We’re in a good position tomorrow to try and score some big points for the team.”

Sergio Perez was just a tenth off Stroll, and was pleased with his result as he complained of feeling dizzy during the session. “I didn’t feel 100% physically during qualifying, I was getting dizzy through qualifying, that’s not great,” he explained. “I need to check with my physio what is going on. I should be OK for tomorrow.”

“Locking out the second row is a great result for everyone in the team. I’m happy with P4, but I felt my Qualifying could have been slightly better and that I could have had a tidier lap [in Q3].” Perez continued. “The important thing is that we’ve kept the momentum going this weekend and we’ve shown strong pace in every session. If we can show the same pace tomorrow, then we can target a big result. Being able to start the race on the medium tyre is what we wanted, so it’s great that we had the speed to make that happen. I hope it pays us back tomorrow.”

Racing Point team boss Otmar Szafnauer said he’s proud of the team for outqualifying F1 behemoths like Red Bull and Ferrari: “Today’s Qualifying result is a tremendous team effort and it feels great to see our cars lockout the second row of the grid. We knew we had the pace in the car, but it’s satisfying to deliver that speed when it mattered during qualifying.”

“I’m proud of the way we approached the session and that we progressed to Q3 on the medium tyres – a decision that should open up more strategic opportunities tomorrow. Of course, it’s only Saturday, and tomorrow is what really counts, but we’ve put ourselves in a great position to have a strong race too.”