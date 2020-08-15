Spanish Grand Prix – Alfa’s Kimi Raikkonen made it into Q2 for the first time this season, and explained he could have placed higher had the team not run out of Softs…

Kimi Raikkonen will start Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix from P14, his and the team’s highest starting position this year as the Finn forced his way into Q2 for the first time this season.

It’s been a tough start to the year for Raikkonen and Alfa, but there were signs of improvement on Saturday as Raikkonen made it into Q2 and wound up coming home in P14. This matches his starting position from last season, with a time almost half a second quicker than he managed in 2019 – showing the team have made some progress as times in general are slower this year due to the extreme August heat at the venue, compared to the usual May slot.

“It was definitely a positive day: the car felt a lot better and it gave me the confidence to drive it how I wanted.” said Raikkonen, who set his best time on the Medium compound. This was after the team ran out of Soft tyres to use, meaning the chance to fight for Q3 went begging: “We made it to Q2 and we could have achieved even more, but we didn’t have any more sets of soft tyres so we had to use the mediums. Perhaps we could have been in the fight for Q3 but for now we have to be happy. We had the speed and hopefully we can take it from here. We are moving in the right direction and we know what we have to do to be in the points tomorrow – be faster than the guys in front of us.”

Antonio Giovinazzi finished at the bottom of the times, as he and the team believe he picked up some damage on his C39 during Q1 that prevented him from competing properly. He finished 0.9 seconds behind Raikkonen in that session, highlighting some disparity between the two who have been inseparable through most of the opening rounds this year: “Not the easiest qualifying session for me. At the end of the first lap I went on a kerb and I think the floor may have got damaged. We’ll need to check what happened, but after that it was difficult to do a second lap as the handling was off. That was today, now we have to think about the race. It will be difficult to recover a good result from P20, even with a good strategy, but we’ll give everything we have.”

Team boss Frederic Vasseur said: “It was an encouraging session for the team, something to build on. Kimi did an excellent job to climb out of Q1 and give us a good chance to be in the fight for the points tomorrow. It was a pity to lose Antonio so early: unfortunately he may have suffered some damage during his first run and he wasn’t able to improve on his second one. Overall, though, we seem to be going in the direction we want so we need to keep pushing to improve.”