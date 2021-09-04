Dutch Grand Prix – Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for covid-19 and will be replaced by Robert Kubica.

Just days after announcing his retirement from the sport, F1 confirmed that the Finn tested positive for a PCR test and will not be able to take part in the weekend.

An FIA and F1 Statement on the situation read:

“The FIA, Formula 1 and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN can today confirm that during onsite PCR testing for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Kimi Räikkönen has tested positive for COVID-19.

“In accordance with COVID-19 protocols he will take no further part in this Event. All contacts have been declared.

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on the Dutch Grand Prix.”



Alfa Romeo wished Raikkknen a speedy recovery and confirmed that Kubica will deputise for the world champion at Zandvoort this weekend. A statement read:

“Following the latest round of testing conducted in advance of the #DutchGP, driver Kimi Räikkönen has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel.

“The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery.”