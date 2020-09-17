Red Bull say they will explain to Max Verstappen what Honda have done to address their reliability issues, as details of the Dutch driver’s ‘exit clause’ have emerged.

Max Verstappen retired from the Tuscan Grand Prix on the first lap, after being caught up in an early accident. He was driving slowly and falling back in the pack at the time, having encountered a power unit issue that he said was likely to have forced him to retire from the race anyway. This was after he encountered a software problem before the race, that caused his mechanics to have to work hard to try to fix the problem – something they thought they’d managed.

That retirement came just a week after Verstappen also retired from the Italian Grand Prix with an overheating RB16, while Max also retired from the season opener in Austria with a power unit problem.

With three retirements from ten races due to Honda, Verstappen’s frustrations have boiled over on occasion, particularly on team radio as he roared: “that’s what you get with this f**king shit show”.

With the regulations stable next year, Verstappen says that a title tilt isn’t possible this year or next as a result of the problems.

“I hope that we will be closer to Mercedes next year but I don’t think we will beat them,” Verstappen told Austrian TV channel ORF.

“With the Coronavirus [delaying the new regs until 2022], you can’t change that much about the car. But I hope that there will be a new direction for us in 2022 with the new regulations.”

“If you are so far away and you are also too slow, that won’t happen. We still want to win every weekend. But the championship is over.”

Red Bull are eager to keep their star driver calm and assured, with team boss Christian Horner explaining that they intend to tell him exactly what Honda are doing behind the scenes to fix their problems.

“Max’s frustration at another DNF is totally understandable,” Horner said. “From the very first lap in Mugello he was on it. We had a very fast car and some real progress has been made with the balance of the car. That is what was so galling for him.”

“In the heat of the moment when you have gone from the adrenaline of the start to the disappointment of ending up in the gravel trap, it is only natural to vent on the radio,” Horner explained. “We really felt that in the race we could take the fight to Mercedes. He had done the hard work in beating Lewis off the line and it was going to be game on, but of course that did not materialise.

“It was the second race in a row and a huge frustration for him because he is hungry and wants it so badly,” Horner added. “If he did not have that hunger, he would not be the driver he is and the one that we all want to watch fight for victories each weekend. He has to get it out of his system now and then look forward.”

“We will go through it with him prior to Sochi and discuss what has been done behind the scenes between Honda and the team to help so it is rectified for the next race.”

Red Bull may have some cause to want to keep Verstappen calm, as details of an exit clause have emerged. Max signed a three year deal to stay at the team until the end of 2023 but, as normal for top-end teams, performance clauses have been included.

Red Bull and Honda have to hit certain levels of performance, usually defined by points scored, wins achieved or championship position, in order to lock Max in. If they can’t, then Max can break contract without penalty and look elsewhere if he wants. This also works in the other direction, with the team able to drop a driver if they don’t perform to a certain standard.

With Honda’s supply deal with Red Bull coming to an end after 2021, it’s entirely possible that the team may have to look elsewhere for an engine supplier if an extension can’t be agreed upon. This would have huge implications for keeping Verstappen, whose also understood to have a clause in place that his contract is dependent on the team being supplied by Honda.

“In principle, this contract is fixed. With a normal course everything is arranged,” Marko told Motorsport-Magazin. “We now have a contract with Honda until 2021. And a Formula 1 car without an engine, that will of course be a difficult story.”

“Max has a permanent contract until the end of 2021 and we are well aware that we need to provide him with a competitive engine.”