Red Bull have revealed their new car in a very simple online launch event. The team rolled out their new RB16B by presenting studio shots of the Honda-powered car on their website.

Presented with little fanfare, the RB16B is a simple evolution of last year’s race-winning RB16 as the team enter their final season with factory backing from Honda.

Max Verstappen stays on at the team, while Sergio Perez joins the squad from the former Racing Point team. Alex Albon, race driver in 2020, is demoted to reserve driver after a disappointing 2020 campaign.

Breaking news. Developing story.