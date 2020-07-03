Austrian Grand Prix – Mercedes’ DAS system has been declared legal by race stewards in Austria, following a protest from Red Bull Racing.

Red Bull formally lodged a complaint against the system on the Mercedes W11 on Friday evening, following the two practice sessions.

Red Bull were represented by Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and Paul Monaghan at the enquiry, while Mercedes sent Ron Meadows, James Allison, Andrew Shovlin and John Owen.

Red Bull argued a breach of several technical regulations related to steering and suspension, saying that since the system wasn’t used on every lap during practice, it’s primary function was to do with something other than steering the car. They also argued that since the system was used without a change of trajectory (ie. down the straights), it wasn’t used for steering the car. They said the system was primarily used as a tyre temperature management system, rather than a steering system.

Mercedes’ counter argument was that the system is a fully legal steering system as it is only mounted on the steering rack, and only permits the re-alignment of two wheels. ‘With the toe angle changing the the steer response from nervous to lazy, this causes the car to steer’.

Having examined the Mercedes’ system, the stewards sided with the team, deeming DAS legal. Remaining under full control of the driver, with no electrical assistance, they agreed the system is part of the steering system exclusively. Going against the technical articles presented by Red Bull, the stewards were able to refute the points by pointing out that steering is an exception to the rules regarding suspension movement and control.

In conclusion, the stewards said: “Therefore the Stewards consider DAS to be a legitimate part of the steering system and hence to satisfy the relevant regulations regarding suspension or aerodynamic influence.”

“In the opinion of the Stewards, the DAS system is physically and functionally a part of the steering system.

As such, it benefits of the implicit exceptions to certain suspension regulations applicable to steering.”

The full report is published below.