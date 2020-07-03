Austrian Grand Prix – Red Bull Racing have lodged a formal complaint with the race stewards about Mercedes’ controversial DAS system.

The race stewards in Austria have summoned Mercedes and Red Bull teams before them, as Merc used their controversial DAS system during practice.

The ‘Dual-Axis Steering’ is a system on the W11 which allows Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas to adjust the toe angle of their front wheels while driving. It’s deployed down the straights, where the driver pulls back on the steering wheel to change the angle of the tyres. The driver then pushes forward again approaching the braking zone, returning the wheels to their original position.

The system was seen in action in pre-season testing, where the FIA said they deemed the system legal. However, it’s not required for a car to be race-legal to run in a test session, meaning a protest against DAS was always likely once a race weekend began.

With Mercedes running the system during Friday practice in Austria, where they claimed a dominant 1-2 in both sessions with Hamilton and Bottas, Red Bull have formally lodged a complaint with the stewards.

Representatives from both teams will report to the stewards on Friday evening.

The summons relates to breaches of the Technical Regulations covering Articles 3.8 (covers Aerodynamic Influence) and Articles 10.2.3 (No adjustment may be made to any suspension system while the car is in motion.)

The system has already been outlawed under the 2021 Technical Regulations.

Breaking news. Developing story.