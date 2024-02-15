After Red Bull’s reveal this evening, all teams have now debuted their liveries ahead of the pre-season testing in Bahrain next week.

While the livery continues in the usual Red Bull colour scheme, the RB20 design has changed from last year’s incredibly dominant RB19. Instead of continuing with what had brought a phenomenal amount of success – 21 of last year’s 22 rounds were won by Red Bull – Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer, and his design team haven’t rested on their laurels.

“You have to keep pushing,” Newey said. “We’ve made some improvements to the car in all areas: mechanical, vehicle dynamics and aerodynamics. Is that enough? Who knows? We still have to see.”

The team’s Technical Director, Pierre Waché, added: “We just try to identify where we can gain performance on the car. Try to also understand the weakness for the driver. And after that just an evolution of what we did in the previous year.”

For a fourth year running Max Verstappen will team up with Sergio Perez as they look to keep both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles with Red Bull.

“It does look a bit different. I think the team definitely pushed on quite a bit from last year and I think that’s very positive,” Verstappen said. “I’m just looking forward to get to Bahrain, start testing and really see what the car is capable of.

Red Bull had a shakedown session for the RB20 earlier this week and, while it was wet, so the reigning champion wasn’t able to get a proper feel for the car, he reported that everything was working as it should, which is always a positive outcome.

“Unfortunately it was quite wet so you’re only driving on rain tyres,” he added, “but everything was working very well and I think that’s always great. You drive out of the box and there are no problems and you just do what you have to do before you get to Bahrain.”

Perez believes that the dramatic change in concept, moving from a known dominant car to an unknown, is a “brave” move from the team and shows their hunger to keep pushing boundaries.

“You can see that the team has done an incredible job,” Perez said. “We’ve gone very aggressive with the concept, so I’m looking forward to it. I think it just shows the hunger in this team, we had such a dominant car last year you wouldn’t imagine us changing the concept so much. I think it’s really brave from Red Bull to do that.

“It shows how much this team is ready to move forward, pushing the boundaries, it is great to see. I think we’ve taken some good steps forward, and it will be interesting to see what we are able to do for the coming weeks. I think it’s really important that we have a good base and we are able to develop it throughout the season with the team.”

