Bahrain Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Sporting Director, Jonathan Wheatley, will miss this weekend’s race in Bahrain after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Wheatley, who has been part of the Red Bull Racing team since 2006, received the positive result after the pre-race round of testing and as such will be staying in the UK to isolate.

Red Bull put out a statement on Twitter saying that no other team members had been affected by this positive result and that Wheatley’s duties would be shared by other team members for the race weekend.

The full statement reads: “We can confirm that during mandatory pre-race testing in the UK, Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with official protocols he will continue to isolate for the 10 day period and not attend the Bahrain GP.

“Jonathan’s duties will be shared by a number of team personnel at this weekend’s Bahrain GP. The positive test has not resulted in any other team members needing to isolate following contact tracing and will not affect the Team’s trackside operations.”

Other than Wheatley, the most recent positives in the Formula 1 paddock were Mario Isola, who tested positive after regular testing on the day of the Turkish Grand Prix. While Williams’ Acting Team Principal, Simon Roberts, was unable to travel to Istanbul when his pre-race test returned a positive result.