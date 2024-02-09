The team formerly known as Scuderia AlphaTauri jetted over to Las Vegas to unveil their first car under the VCARB banner, the VCARB 01.

The private event saw the team’s drivers and higher ups unveil the car before they handed the stage over to Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem for musical performances to round out the launch.

While the AlphaTauri years saw the team decked in white and navy blue, this new era for the Faenza team, who have been renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, brings us back to the last few years of the original team identity, Scuderia Toro Rosso, with the cars decked out in bright blue, red and white.

There’s also a new boss to get used to after Franz Tost retired at the end of last season, Laurent Mekies has taken over as Team Principal. Mekies has been in F1 for over twenty years and has worked with Ferrari, and the FIA, and was the chief engineer at Toro Rosso for nearly a decade.

That’s not the only change in the higher ups though as former FIA official, Peter Bayer, was named as CEO a few months ago while there have been many new senior signings with Alan Permane moving from Alpine to take the Racing Director role, Tim Goss previously of the FIA and McLaren as Chief Technical Officer, and Guillaume Cattelani moving over from Red Bull to take on the Deputy Technical Director’s job.

One thing that hasn’t changed however is the drivers. As with the rest of the grid, the team will continue with the same drivers they finished last season off with – Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda. Both drivers will be looking to impress and hopefully put themselves in line for the second seat in the main Red Bull team.