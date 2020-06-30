Austrian Grand Prix – Renault have confirmed Sergey Sirotkin will stay on as their reserve driver for the 2020 F1 season.

Renault have announced that their reserve driver for the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship will be Russian Sergey Sirotkin. The 24 year old raced for Williams in 2018, and is part of the SMP Racing group.

Sirotkin was Renault reserve in 2019 and in 2017 prior to his Formula 1 season with Williams, and has built up a strong relationship with the French team over those years. He was also reserve driver for McLaren in 2019, due to the team swapping to Renault power that season – the two teams opted to share him as their reserve.

Sirotkin will be in attendance at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix and will be at every Formula 1 race on standby for if Daniel Ricciardo or Esteban Ocon are unable to participate. This is a particularly relevant role in 2020, due to the possibility of a driver contracting COVID-19 and requiring quarantine.

“It’s great to be back with Renault DP World F1 Team as Reserve Driver” said Sirotkin. “I know the team very well having been with them throughout the 2019 season. I understand the importance for a team to have a driver ready to fill in quickly should the opportunity arise, especially given the current situation the world is in. I’ve been keeping sharp and focused and I would be well prepared to race a Formula 1 car again. I’m looking forward to seeing my friends at Renault soon.”

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul said: “We’re pleased to welcome Sergey Sirotkin back to the team for this year. Given the current circumstances we find ourselves in, we must have plans in place for any situation which might occur. We know Sergey very well and he, likewise, knows the team. We’re looking forward to welcoming Sergey this weekend in Austria.”

