Spanish Grand Prix – Renault leave Spain disappointed after neither Daniel Ricciardo or Esteban Ocon could fight their way into the points.Having scored points in every race so far this season, Renault left Barcelona on Sunday without adding to their tally. After showing great pace in Friday practice, Daniel Ricciardo finished in P11 and just missed out on a point. This was after running a one-stop strategy that just proved too big an ask for the tyres.

“It was tough today and certainly not where we want to be.” said Ricciardo. “At every race up until now, we’ve had at least one car in the points, so this is the first one without it. It was a pretty difficult race and making the one-stop work was difficult.”

“Obviously, it’s a bit disappointing as we came here expecting much more, especially after two decent races last time out. We didn’t expect to have a difficult weekend, but it was very tight out there. We were close to the top ten in qualifying and in the race, so we’ll try and find out where we lost those couple of tenths and move on to the next race.”

Esteban Ocon was on the back foot for qualifying after being caught up in a bizarre incident with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen in final practice, and he started from P15. With the midfield proving extremely congested and similarly paced, there wasn’t much room for improvement – Ocon came home in P13.

“There wasn’t much more we could have done today.” said Ocon afterwards. “As a team, we struggled for pace this weekend. The car didn’t behave how we wanted, and we lacked grip and balance. From the beginning of the weekend, we felt the car didn’t behave like at Silverstone, so we have more work to do in some of those areas.”

“We have a week off to analyse it and come back stronger. I had a couple of fun battles on track today and made a few overtakes, so that’s one positive we can draw upon.”

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul admitted the car simply isn’t good enough at an aerodynamically challenging circuit like Catalunya, and that improvements are needed: “We concluded our first weekend of the year without scoring any points. This is not for a lack of effort or execution from the race team and I believe we extracted all we could from the car this weekend.

“Put simply, the car is not good enough at a track like this one. Barcelona is a good test when it comes to the aerodynamic efficiency of the car, so it says something about the areas we have to improve. We’ve made some steps in the winter, but not enough to be on the leading side of the midfield here. It’s all very tight; two tenths yesterday in qualifying made a big difference and, again, it was tight today in the race. That’s not an excuse, though. We should be at a point where we could be doing better than that. We have a clear area of focus and we will be pushing to accelerate the next upgrades on the car.”