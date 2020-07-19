Hungarian Grand Prix – Renault have lodged another protest against the Racing Point cars following the Hungarian race in Budapest.

Renault have lodged a second protest against Racing Point’s two cars after the Hungarian Grand Prix. This is in light of the first investigation from the Styrian Grand Prix weekend, where race stewards upheld the Renault protest against the cars in order to allow for time for further investigation by the FIA’s Technical Department.

The protest is lodged on the same grounds as last weekend, covering the Articles regarding listed parts being build by competitors – Racing Point’s brake ducts have been found to be ‘strikingly similar’ to the 2019 Mercedes W10’s.

A short statement from Renault said: “We confirm that Renault DP World F1 Team has submitted a request to the Stewards of the Event for clarification on the legality of the Racing Point RP20. We have no further comment on this matter until the Stewards have arrived at a decision.”

Racing Point branded last week’s protest as ‘ill-informed’, despite the stewards upholding the protest as valid. As it stands, there’s no guarantee that the Hungarian stewards will reach the same verdict as the ones in Austria but, until a higher authority has made the decision regarding the legality of the Racing Point, these protests will keep coming.

Developing story.