Renault have lodged a protest against the Racing Point team, following Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez’s double points finish.

The stewards have summoned both Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, as well as team representatives to a meeting at 19:20 local time, after Renault lodged a formal protest regarding the design of the car.

This is due to the RP20 bearing a striking resemblance to last year’s Mercedes W10 design – the car that won the World Championship.

With Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll coming home in P6 & P7 respectively and beating Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo on Sunday, the team have lodged a formal protest.

In a short statement, Renault said: “We confirm that Renault DP World F1 Team has submitted a request to the Stewards of the Event for clarification on the legality of the Racing Point RP20. We have no further comment on this matter until the Stewards have arrived at a decision.”

The car has been dubbed ‘The Pink Mercedes’ as a result of its resemblance, but the team have insisted that there has been no clandestine behaviour behind the scenes.

Developing story..