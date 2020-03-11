Renault F1 Team have revealed their RS20 in its 2020 race livery, as well as announcing DP World as their new title sponsor.

Having run their RS20 in an all-black testing livery for the six days of pre-season testing in Barcelona, Renault have revealed their 2020 race livery – which is largely unchanged from what the team ran last season.

Renault also announced that they have signed DP World as their new title sponsor as well as their Global Logistics Partner. They are a supply chain solution company for cargo transport, based out of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

“We are delighted and honoured to welcome DP World to the Renault family.” said Renault Chairman Jerome Stoll.

“This is an extremely interesting and exciting collaboration across multiple disciplines. We look forward to working with DP World, a leading global logistics provider, to explore ways of improving our efficiency and mitigating our environmental impact,” continued the Renault boss.

“After the ambitions expressed by Formula One to become fully carbon neutral by 2030, we are constantly evaluating ways to reduce our carbon footprint and our turnaround time. We expect that working with DP World will reveal opportunities for tangible solutions to some of the logistical challenges faced by our F1 team’s supply chain and by extension, the automotive industry at a larger scale. We also look forward to cross-fertilising our engineering skills through shared innovation.”