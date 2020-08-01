British Grand Prix – The Renault F1 team are feeling confident of a strong points finish after settling well inside the top ten in qualifying.

Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon qualified in 8th and 9th respectively at a much cooler Silverstone with Ocon getting as far as 4th in Q2.

“It’s been a good qualifying overall,” said Ocon after qualifying. “It was a very positive session, especially Q1 and Q2, where we were quite comfortable.

“We lost it a little bit in Q3, so we’ll review what happened there. I’m happy with the progress from Hungary and we need to keep going.”

“We seem to have better pace on Sundays, and qualifying has been the area where we’ve needed to find the most improvements.

“I think tomorrow will be good, we’re in amongst the top 10 and we have a good opportunity for some decent points.”

Ricciardo, who heads to McLaren for 2021, suffered a hairline fracture in his chassis on Friday. Renault mechanics scrambled to repair the car, working overnight to fix the issue before free practice 3.

“I’m happy with eighth place today,” said the Australian, “especially in quite tricky conditions. It was a clean lap, no mistakes, nothing too spectacular, but good enough for eighth and just short of seventh.

“It was pretty close there with a few of us within half a second of each other. We’ve been in and around the top 10 all weekend, so we can be pleased with today’s performance.

“Tomorrow’s race will be interesting, especially in the battle for sixth or maybe fifth position. We’re starting on the Softs, as are most people around us, so we’ll see what we can do. Taking home good points is the target.”

Renault Sporting Director Alan Permane is expecting a strong Sunday after initial race pace running from Friday seemed strong. After a tricky session with windy conditions at the track, Permane is feeling pleased ahead of the race.

“We’re very happy to have both cars in Q3, of course, and we have promising starting positions on the grid. Now, we look forward to a trouble-free race tomorrow.

“Our race pace, as ever, looks very strong from our Friday simulations, so we will look to capitalise on our start positions and make sure we score decent points in the race.”