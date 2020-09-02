Italian Grand Prix – Renault’s Remi Taffin says it’s a little ‘annoying’ to have to get rid of engine qualifying modes, and that whoever focused on qualifying will lose out.

Formula 1 has introduced a technical change for this weekend’s race weekend and onwards, with the banning of different engine modes for qualifying and the race. From now on, teams will have to choose an engine mode at the start of qualifying and use that same mode throughout the remainder of the weekend.

There’s only some exceptions to this, with Remi Taffin from Renault explaining that drivers with engine issues may ‘turn down’ their engines from the selected mode, but are not permitted to turn it back up again. The ‘overtake’ button setting will also be permitted for use, as this applies to harvested electrical energy rather than the internal combustion engine.

The change is being introduced to enable the FIA to police the use of engines and energy recovery systems more thoroughly, and is believed to have been triggered by the findings on the Ferrari power unit at the end of the 2019 season. Numerous technical directives were introduced in the wake of those findings, with Ferrari going from the most powerful engine to the weakest in one fell swoop. This new directive was intended to be introduced for last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, but was pushed out to Monza to allow the engine manufacturers, including Renault, time to figure out how best to implement the changes.

It’s assumed that Mercedes have the biggest advantage from the use of these different modes with the so-called ‘party mode’ essentially turning the engines up to near maximum potential, before detuning them to a safe level for longevity and reliability in the race. The use of a single mode will force manufacturers to choose a happy medium. This, in theory, could hamper Mercedes’ qualifying pace but elevate their race pace.

Speaking to Motorsport Magazin, Renault’s Remi Taffin explained that those who have focused on strong qualifying modes in the past will lose out as a result of this. “What we don’t know is to what extent someone will lose or win. The only thing that is a little annoying is that we designed our engines to have a race and a qualifying mode. We did the job and in the middle of the season we need to change the way they work. The ones who have focused on the race will win. The ones who focused on qualification will lose.”

“You cannot drive 60 laps of qualifying mode from one day to the next if you could only drive three or four laps in qualifying before. We know how it works. I’m pretty sure that – if Mercedes had a qualifying mode that they can no longer use – then they will work very hard to be able to use it in qualifying and in the race.”

It’s not yet clear how much Renault and Honda could lose out by, as only they and their customers really know how hard their engines are being pushed during a race distance. Ferrari are believed to have very little difference between their qualifying and race modes, but Taffin says there would still be gains to be had – however minute: “They just say that they don’t lose because they don’t see their gain as substantial. If some get half a tenth and others three tenths, it makes a big difference.”