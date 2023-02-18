Netflix and Formula 1 have released the official trailer for the fifth season of the popular documentary series, Drive to Survive.



The official trailer for Netflix’s Drive to Survive Season 5 has landed. The documentary drama series will provide an inside look into the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, taking fans on a rollercoaster ride through the high stakes and intense rivalries that played out over the course of the season.

The Netflix series has been a massive hit with both Formula 1 fans and those new to the sport, offering a unique perspective on the world of motorsport that can only be captured through the lens of documentary filmmaking.

The fifth season of Drive to Survive is set to premiere on February 24th on Netflix, and promises to be another must-watch for motorsport enthusiasts and casual viewers alike.

You can watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Drive to Survive Season 5 below.

Youtube: Netflix