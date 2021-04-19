Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo has said that he had to swallow his pride whilst he was ordered to allow teammate Lando Norris through on track on Sunday’s race.

Both McLarens were running inside the top six with Ricciardo holding onto fifth – the Australian spent a number of laps in front of his teammate. The Briton got on the radio to the pit wall feeling he was being held up: “I have a lot more pace in me, I can’t use it at the moment. I need clean air,” he said.

On lap 18, Ricciardo was ordered to allow Norris by to try and attack; the 21-year-old managed to pull a gap and was three seconds faster once through. Norris would then go on to score third place and bag the second podium of his career.

The Australian conceded that he had to swallow his pride, but also highlighted that he felt the team were fair in their handling with the situation.

“That’s where I’ve certainly got to swallow my pride,” said Ricciardo to Sky Sports F1 after the race. “The team were fair enough; they gave me time to try to show my pace.

“There were some laps where I had a bit [of pace] and I could do a decent time. To be honest when I did push, I did start to kill the right front. I think they gave me the time that was required to show what I had and today it wasn’t enough.”

Ricciardo joins McLaren after a two-year stint with Renault, and before that he raced for Red Bull. When asked whether he needs more laps in the car to get used to it, the 31-year-old was under no illusions that it may take some time for him to get up to speed.

“I don’t think I underestimated it,” said Ricciardo. “I was well aware of this when I transitioned from Red Bull to Renault. I guess, unfortunately, it’s going to take a bit of time. But the season’s long, it’s only race two, of course I want to be quicker already. Maybe in a few races time it’ll be fine.

“I think the positive is that Lando had a strong weekend on the podium, so I think better that than him in P12 – there’s positives.”

The track was hit with a deluge of rain just minutes before the race and many drivers struggled – some even spun going to the grid. Ricciardo feels the race was about survival whilst the track was wet.

“It was certainly challenging,” said the Australian. “Probably the most challenging part was the lap to grid. We couldn’t really see how much it had rained through that first sector.

“We could see on the screens there was water, but there was so much, [there] was aquaplaning all on the intermediate. So that was just “ok let’s just survive” the lap to grid.

It’s always the same but in F1 there’s so much spray going into turn two, you’re literally just guessing where to brake so it worked out ok for me that part. I got a position, but you kind of just hold on and hope for the best.”