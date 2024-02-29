Bahrain Grand Prix – Daniel Ricciardo topped the timesheets ahead of the McLarens in free practice one, the least representative session of the weekend.

The mammoth, 24 race 2024 Formula 1 Championship kicked off in Bahrain with Nico Hulkenberg leading the way out to the windy track as FP1 got underway. In his bright green Sauber, Zhou Guanyu’s season didn’t get off to a great start with the Chinese driver reporting that his brake wasn’t working on his outlap.

(FP1) First Practice Results – 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix

Hulkenberg started the year off with a 1:38.955 on the mediums and after the opening ten minutes elapsed, it was Max Verstappen on top with a 1:33.900, having just gone six tenths up on Carlos Sainz’ effort. 15 drivers had set times at that stage and all were on the medium compound tyre.

Despite that, Verstappen’s message back to Red Bull after that lap, his first timed one, was “everything’s s**t, like miles off”, which isn’t very comforting to his rivals. The team made a front wing adjustment for the Dutch driver’s car in response.

Five minutes later, George Russell shaved a tenth and a half off Verstappen’s time with a 1:33.749 but his reign at the top of the leaderboard was short-lived as the defending champion retook the position with a 1:33.535. The Red Bull driver pitted after that, with a gearbox issue as the car was jumping when he shifted.

The track quietened down as the clock ticked down to the halfway point with only a few cars remaining out at a time. The McLaren of Oscar Piastri was the first to switch to soft tyres and he went straight to the top of the timesheets with a 1:33.113, just over four tenths up on Verstappen.

Lando Norris joined his teammate on the red-ringed softs a couple of laps later and his effort saw him make it into the 1:32s with a 1:32.901. RB’s Daniel Ricciardo managed to shave the best time down a little bit when he strapped on the softs, the Australian going 0.032 seconds faster than his 2021/22 teammate.

The McLarens, RBs and Saubers were the only ones to put in times on the softs while the others all remained on mediums. There weren’t any fast laps in the final twenty minutes or so as drivers instead focused on long runs.

It ended with Ricciardo fastest with a 1:32.869 ahead of the McLarens of Norris and Piastri. Yuki Tsunoda was P4 in the other RB car while Fernando Alonso and Verstappen were P5 and P6. The two Mercedes of Russell and Lewis Hamilton were P7 and P9 on the timesheets with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc between them while Valtteri Bottas’ Sauber took P10 ahead of the other Ferrari of Sainz. The top ten were all within 0.485 seconds.

The Haas cars of Kevin Magnussen and Hulkenberg were at the bottom of the charts, their best times were 4.6 and 5 seconds off Ricciardo’s effort.