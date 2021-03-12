McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo has topped the times on the opening morning of pre-season testing, while Ferrari and Mercedes both encountered problems.

McLaren have gotten their pre-season preparations off to a great start by topping the times in the opening session.

Heading to Bahrain’s Sakhir Circuit for pre-season testing for the first time since 2014 as travel restrictions prevented the usual venue in Barcelona from holding the test, the circuit opened up at 10am for a four hour session before the mandatory lunch break.

The session got underway under overcast skies and with quite blustery winds, but all ten teams managed to get out on track early in the session to set an installation lap and get stuck into their morning programmes.

Kimi Raikkonen was the early pacesetter, as he put in a 1:34.686 in his new Alfa Romeo C41, but this time was quickly whittled away as the pace started to ramp up. Esteban Ocon used the white marked C2 tyre to set a 1:33.845 in his Alpine, before Max Verstappen popped in a 1:32.565 in his Red Bull on the same compound. It wasn’t all plain sailing for Verstappen, though, as he spun harmlessly coming out of Turn 2 as he lost the rear swinging through the direction change.

Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly then managed to join in the action at the front, with the new McLaren driver lowering his time to 1:32.203 on the C2 tyre. This time went unbeaten at the chequered flag, with Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly going P2 with a time 0.028 slower than the McLaren.

Max Verstappen put in a time just 0.042 behind Ricciardo, with the fastest Sector 2 time, meaning the top three drivers were covered by less than half a tenth. Pierre Gasly led on the mileage front, putting in 74 laps of the circuit in his new AT02.

Esteban Ocon finished in P4 for Alpine, finishing 0.75 down on the front and putting in 55 laps of the track.

Charles Leclerc was in P5 in his striking new Ferrari SF21, and appeared to struggle somewhat with the windy conditions on track. His best time was 1:33.242, a second off Ricciardo’s time, and the Ferrari driver was also the first driver to bring out the red flags. With just ten minutes remaining prior to the lunch break, the car encountered problems heading down the straight between Turns 3 and 4. He pulled over at Turn 4 to have the car recovered, while the session was neutralised by a red flag.

Kimi Raikkonen finished the session in P6 for Alfa Romeo, completing 63 laps with a best time 1.1 seconds from the front.

Sebastian Vettel, on his first outing in his new Aston Martin AMR21, finished in P7. The German driver showed off a new helmet design and sponsor prior to the session, with Vettel sporting a bright pink helmet in honour of a new BWT partnership. His best time was 1.5 seconds from the front, and he did 51 laps in total.

Roy Nissany, driving the Williams FW43B for the day, finished the morning session in P8. After a quiet first half of the morning, he finished with 39 laps.

Mick Schumacher, driving for Haas, finished in P9. The German driver completed just 15 laps, missing most of the session after a gearbox issue on his VF-21. This resulted in Haas withdrawing his car into the garage for a gearbox change, meaning Schumacher was left staring at the timing screens instead of acclimatising to his new car.

The same issue hit Mercedes early in the session, too. Having completed an installation lap, Valtteri Bottas withdrew with a similar gearbox issue. He missed three hours of the session, and could only manage 6 laps in total.

Testing resumes at 3pm local time, with a further four hours of track time. Many of the teams will switch drivers for the afternoon, including Haas and Mercedes despite their morning issues. The schedule can be viewed here.