Monaco Grand Prix – McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo feels that this seasons Monaco Grand Prix will feel a little empty this year as COVID-19 restrictions limit crowd numbers.

F1 returns to the Principality for the first time since 2019 after last seasons’ event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is, however, open to a limited number of fans.

The Monaco Grand Prix is a popular event amongst the rich and famous as well as fans that fill out the grandstands close to the track. Ricciardo feels that things will feel a bit different this season.

“The track itself is so intense that I think that that will always be a 10 out of 10,” explained Ricciardo. “So the in-car stuff will still have those highs.

“But the build-up, when you’re kind of walking through the crowd and then the fans to get pretty much into the pit lane and into the car, it’s already kind of chaotic before you get there.

“So your heart rate’s already up and then the circuit’s going to do the rest for you. So maybe there’ll be a little bit more of a calm before the storm.

“I am so excited to go there, but I am also a little bit scared to not get too excited, because it’s that atmosphere and it’s the whole aura of the boats and everyone, and people on the track at the end of the day drinking and partying.

“I guess not having that, or to that level, will probably feel a little empty. But for the in-car stuff, I think we’ll be okay.”

F1 hasn’t raced around a street track since 2019, and McLaren teammate Lando Norris echoed Ricciardo’s thoughts. The Briton stating that part of the draw of the race is the glamour surrounding it.

“In some ways we got used to not many fans being there now, but when you go to Monaco, you know that 50 percent of the excitement is the everything else, bar the actual going around the track,” said Norris.

“So we’re kind of waiting to see. I’m sure it’s not going to be as glorious and spectacular as normal, but it’s certainly one of the best races.”