Styrian Grand Prix – McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo was lost for answers as he qualified down in 13th and well over half a second down on his teammate Lando Norris.

The Australian finished in second place during Free Practice Two on Friday, but was unable to carry that speed forward and finished 17th in Free Practice Three on Saturday. During qualifying, Ricciardo was knocked out in Q2 and only managed to qualify in 13th. The 31-year-old would have started in 14th had Sebastian Vettel not had a time deleted for exceeding track limits.

Ricciardo admitted that he was surprised to be so low down the order and is unable to explain where his pace went overnight.

“After yesterday, I’m not expecting to fight for pole here but it’s fair to say we weren’t expecting to be here today,” said Ricciardo. “I think if qualifying goes badly and we changed some things that didn’t work, you could kind of say, alright we messed up in quali. But the whole day we were just slow, so another one which is just a little difficult to comprehend at the moment.”

Teammate Lando Norris was able to extract pace from the car and qualified up in fourth. The British driver will, however, start one place higher in third due to Valtteri Bottas receiving a three-place grid drop for spinning in the pitlane in practice.

A frustrated Ricciardo said that the pace between him and his teammate was even more difficult to understand, and, comparing the data to that of him and Norris, made for grim reading.

“There’s definitely a bit of set-up and stuff but I didn’t think we had a perfect car yesterday, but the lap time came,” Ricciardo continued. “And today I felt in some areas I was driving to the limit of the car; I felt I couldn’t go faster because I’d just run off the track. I felt like I was pushing it, it was just we were slower pretty much everywhere.

“Absolutely I will have a look [at Lando’s data] and even during quali now, we get the overlays and it was literally every corner just slower, slower, slower, slower. Even after yesterday, you’re like, things are starting to make a bit of sense, and then you get a day like today and it’s like, what?

“For sure it’s frustrating, this sport is. I’ll try and figure it out and find some speed for tomorrow… but it seems like yesterday was a long time ago.”