Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo has taken top spot on the final morning of testing in Barcelona. The Australian driver put in a late 1:16.276 in the final hour before lunchtime, finishing less than a tenth ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Both the Renault and Ferrari driver used Pirelli’s softest compound, the C5, for their laps.

Lewis Hamilton finished the morning in P3 as Mercedes sought to make up for lost time on Thursday. The reigning Champion did a 1:16.410 to finish just over a tenth down on the fastest time. His time was also set on the C5 compound.

Sergio Perez had been the quickest on track in the opening three hours before being usurped towards lunchtime. The Racing Point driver did a 1:16.658 to finish just over a tenth clear of McLaren’s Carlos Sainz, also using the C5 tyre, while the Spaniard’s time was set on the C4.

George Russell finished morning testing in P6 with 43 laps, having spent the first half of his morning completing installation laps and aero runs.

Daniil Kvyat finished in P7 for Alpha Tauri, completing 59 laps in total, with a best time of 1:16.914. Romain Grosjean was P8, one of the drivers to explore the gravel during the morning as he ran wide out of Turns 7 and 8, with the Haas driver putting in 86 laps after the team swapped their drivers from their original testing schedule.

Kimi Raikkonen was P9 for Alfa Romeo, putting in 62 laps, with Alex Albon in P10 with 59 laps on the board. Both had spins during the morning, with Raikkonen losing the rear of his C39 out of the final chicane, while Albon spun off into the gravel at Turn 10.

