Imola Grand Prix – Daniel Ricciardo took Renault to their second podium of the year after holding off Daniil Kvyat in the closing stages.



After taking his first podium in over two years at the Eifel Grand Prix three weeks ago, Ricciardo took advantage of Racing Point miscalculation to take the last step of the podium again. The Renault driver started fifth on the grid but made it past Pierre Gasly at the start and even had a go at Lewis Hamilton’s third while he was at it.

“It was a bizarre one,” said Ricciardo. “I got into fourth off the start and I felt that was obviously our kind of best we could do with the three [Bottas, Verstappen and Hamilton] in front.”

Ricciardo held the place until the pit stops, but having gone longer on his first stint, Sergio Perez had managed to work his way up the pack and take the position from the Australian. On a track where overtaking wasn’t the easiest, Perez and Racing Point gave up the advantage of track position in favour of new tyres when the Safety Car was called for Max Verstappen’s Red Bull with just over ten laps left to race.

“Perez had really good pace, he passed us through the pit sequence and then I think he pitted for the soft at the end with the safety car. We obviously kept track position, I’m not sure what happened to Max [Verstappen] but that put us in the fight.”

Like Perez, Daniil Kvyat pitted when the Safety Car appeared, but the AlphaTauri driver made it work using his fresher tyres to move from seventh to be on Ricciardo’s tail at the end.

“Kvyat came out of nowhere in the last few laps but it was fun, two podiums in three races. It all just happened very quickly at the end there, it was good fun. [The track] is pretty difficult for overtaking but the actual circuit itself is awesome, it’s mega.”

The Australian was obviously delighted to reach the podium again, cheering with his team over the radio saying: “Holy mac and cheeseballs, that’s another f***ing podium.”

After all the talk of Cyril Abiteboul, Renault’s Team Principal, and the bet he had with Ricciardo of getting a tattoo if the Australian got a podium, the subject was brought up again with this second third place. More importantly though, Ricciardo promised he would remember his signature celebration, and not have to record one for his fans after the fact.

“[Abiteboul] actually just said, he goes “congrats, but I’m not getting a second tattoo” so maybe someone else in the team would. Today I won’t forget the shoey.”

He certainly didn’t forget, and even had Hamilton ask to join in the fun, which he ended up doing using Ricciardo’s other shoe. At least they have next weekend off to recover from their celebratory sweat and champagne cocktail before the Turkish Grand Prix from November 13th to 15th.