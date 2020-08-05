70th Anniversary GP – Robert Kubica will take over one of the Alfa Romeo C39s for opening practice at this weekend’s round at Silverstone.

Formula 1 stays on at Silverstone this weekend, for a second consecutive race at the venue. This weekend’s race will be called the ’70th Anniversary Grand Prix’, celebrating 70 years since Formula 1’s first official Grand Prix at Silverstone back in 1950.

Not much has changed for this weekend, apart from Pirelli bringing tyres a step softer than last weekend, but another driver will get a chance to take part in the event. Having taken part in first practice sessions in Styria and Hungary, Robert Kubica will take over the Alfa Romeo C39 of Antonio Giovinazzi for FP1 on Friday morning.

Kubica is Alfa’s official reserve driver, and is being kept sharp due to the very realistic possibility of being drafted in at short notice – this was seen in practice last weekend when Racing Point had to replace Sergio Perez at short notice due to a postive COVID-19 test.

“I am happy to get back behind the wheel in this busy early part of the season.” said Kubica. “Driving an F1 car is always special, but even more so in a place like Silverstone. The track has so much history and it’s one that tests both driver and machine: it’s one of the great venues of motorsport and driving around here, even without the fans, gives you such a buzz. My main focus, however, remains towards helping the team develop the car.”

Team boss Frederic Vasseur welcomed Kubica’s appointement, as his experience should contribute towards Alfa’s understanding of the C39 after a difficult start to the year: “I am pleased to see Robert returning to the car this weekend. His feedback has been of the highest quality in his previous outings and his work is proving really valuable for the team, both when he is in the car and during our engineering meetings. Robert knows Silverstone inside out and I am sure he will help us make a step forward as the season progresses.”

Kubica made his debut in the DTM series last weekend at Spa-Francorchamps. Driving an ART BMW, Kubica came home in P14.