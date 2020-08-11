Spanish Grand Prix – Williams will run Roy Nissany in first practice this weekend, with the Israeli driver taking the wheel of George Russell’s FW43.

Williams reserve driver Roy Nissany’s road to F1 will take a giant leap forward in Barcelona, when he’s let loose in the team’s FW43 for his maiden Free Practice 1 appearance at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Nissany only joined Williams in January this year, ahead of his return to Formula 2 with Italian outfit Trident, after a near 12-month break from full-time racing.

The 25-year-old will drive 2018 F2 champion George Russell’s car, joining his former F2 rival, Nicholas Latifi.

“I am very keen to get in the car in Barcelona,” Nissany said. “Driving an FP1 for the first time is a huge milestone for every driver, yet for me, it is also a national achievement to be carrying the Israeli flag.

“I have thoroughly been preparing for it with the team and I believe we can get great value out of it.”

Nissany previously tested Williams machinery in Abu Dhabi last December, during the post-season tests, but this will be his first competitive outing in F1 machinery.

Nissany will be the second member of the Williams’ Academy to run in FP1 this season, after his F2 rival Jack Aitken, who took part in FP1 at the Styrian Grand Prix.

FP1 will take place at 10am and finish at 11.30am, giving Nissany just over an hour to swap the FW43 for his Trident machine in time for F2 Free Practice, at 1255.