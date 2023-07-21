Hungarian Grand Prix – George Russell topped the times ahead of Oscar Piastri in a rain and red flag interrupted opening practice.

The Mercedes cars sandwiched the field as the session started with George Russell as the first to emerge from the pit lane onto the overcast Hungaroring track and Lewis Hamilton the last.

(FP1) First Practice Results – 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

The session was Red Flagged before anyone was able to set a time as Sergio Perez put a wheel on the grass and lost control of his car, spinning into the wall at T5.

Practice got back underway with 49 minutes to go, and everyone rushed to try to get out for some relatively dry running as the rain had just started to fall before the Green Flag was shown.

The rain however didn’t play nice with them, the heavens opening as everyone was on their timed laps and so they all retreated to the pits and the timesheets remained empty.

With just over twenty minutes of the session completed, Hamilton headed out on intermediate tyres to check the conditions as the rain died down a bit, he returned to his garage after just the one lap. The following few minutes saw a handful of other drivers complete their own exploratory laps.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the McLarens, Kevin Magnussen and then Pierre Gasly went out on the inters, the heavens opened once again so they had a slippery than expected journey around the circuit but all all got back to the pit lane without any incidents.

With sixteen minutes to go Valtteri Bottas put the first time on the board, a 1:47.787 on intermediates. He was beaten by the two Williams cars, and it was Logan Sargeant at the top with a 1:46.838 before the Red Flags were flown again. Carlos Sainz lost grip and slid against the barriers at the exit of T3 before getting his rear wheels stuck on the grass as he tried to get moving. The marshals pushed him free and he was able to return to the pits.

The session resumed with eleven minutes to go and cars made their way back out, Zhou Guanyu as the first to put on slicks, the Alfa Romeo driver with the yellow-ringed mediums while everyone else remained on the intermediates.

With five minutes left, it was the Aston Martins at the top of the times, Fernando Alonso with a 1:40.687, two tenths quicker than his teammate Lance Stroll while George Russell was over a second further back. Zhou was the slowest of the twelve driver with times having set a 1:48.698.

In the end it was between Russell and Piastri as the two swapped fastest times in the dying moments of the session, but the Mercedes driver came out on top with a 1:38.795, three and a half tenths up on the McLaren racer.

Stroll was P3, 1.218 seconds off the best with Lando Norris behind him. Alonso took P5 while Bottas beat Charles Leclerc to P6. Zhou did improve to a 1:41.363 to take P8 while the top ten was rounded out by Sargeant and Nico Hulkenberg, the German having bleached his hair to inadvertently look like a Barbie advertisement.

In his first session back after having replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri, Daniel Ricciardo only got a few laps in and wasn’t one of the ones to head out for the final ten minutes.