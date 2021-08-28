Belgian Grand Prix – Williams driver George Russell has said that he is ‘buzzing’ with his front row start ahead of the Belgian GP.

The Briton was pipped to pole by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the dying embers of Q3 as the Dutchman beat him by just 0.3s. The 23-year-old afterafter starting Q3 on the full wets managed to hit the sweet spot with the tyre conditions and temperatures and nearly blitzed the field had Verstappen not claimed pole

Russell was thrilled with the result and was quick to praise his team on a car that was feeling ‘great’.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Russell. “I thought I would’ve been doing a good job to get out of Q1 how we got on yesterday. Now I’m standing here on the front row. The guys did an amazing job. On the track at the right time, car was feeling great, had so much confidence so onto tomorrow now.”

The Briton will have two very quick cars behind him in Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, however the Williams driver has explained that he had ‘nothing to lose’ after bagging Williams’ best qualifying result since the 2017 season.

“I think I was in a fortunate position with nothing to lose,” said Russell. “We were in Q3, not the norm for us so we had to go for it. The full maximum engine mode for the last time. I’m buzzing, but tomorrow is the important one to score more points. If the lead is there for the taking, we’ll go for it.”