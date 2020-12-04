Sakhir Grand Prix – George Russell has finished as fastest man for second practice and Friday’s track time in Bahrain by topping FP2.Click here for the complete results from FP2 – 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

Williams driver George Russell, filling in for Lewis Hamilton this weekend as the World Champion is battling the coronavirus, has topped the times in the second practice session. Having done the same in first practice, Russell has completed a clean sweep of Friday’s track time.

Russell’s 54.7 second lap stayed at the top of the times, although was helped slightly by Valtteri Bottas making a mistake at Turn 8 on his fastest lap on the Softs. Bottas ran wide and out of track limits, going 0.2 quicker than Russell but had his time deleted for the transgression.

Having not been a monitored corner in first practice, Race Control announced track limits would be enforced at that corner as a result of drivers abusing the outside limits throughout the afternoon.

With Bottas losing his best time, he could only manage P11 as he made a series of errors at the same corner. He set his best legal time on the Hard compound as a result.

As in the morning session, Russell’s closest challenger for top spot was Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver looked strong over both a single lap and his race runs, finishing 0.128 down on Russell’s best time.

Sergio Perez finished P3 for Racing Point, with Esteban Ocon clocking in the fourth quickest time in his Renault.

Alex Albon finished P5 for Red Bull Racing, with a best time 0.2 behind teammate Verstappen, and 0.3 away from Russell’s leading time.

Daniil Kvyat finished P6 for Alpha Tauri, with Lance Stroll in P7 for Racing Point. Daniel Ricciardo was in P8 for Renault, and Pierre Gasly P9 for Alpha Tauri. The French driver was struck on the hand by some gravel thrown up by one of Bottas’ off track excursions at Turn 8, and shouted in pain down team radio, but appeared to shake it off as he came into the pits to perform a practice start.

Carlos Sainz finished P10 for McLaren, ahead of the struggling Bottas. Sainz suffered an apparent gearbox issue during the session, returning to the pits slowly as he reported losing synchronisation over team radio. Kimi Raikkonen placed P12 for Alfa Romeo, half a tenth ahead of teammate Antonio Giovinazzi. Kevin Magnussen led the Haas charge in P14, with Nicholas Latifi down in P15.

Sebastian Vettel was P16 in what was a nightmare session at Sakhir for Ferrari. The German driver had two spins during the session, including a dramatic one at Turn 5. He lost the rear of his SF1000, and slid around sideways right in front of Magnussen, who had to brake heavily to avoid hitting the Ferrari. With Vettel having been on a qualifying simulation at the time, he lost that lap and could only manage his eventual 55.8 seconds lap, 1.1 away from Russell.

Lando Norris finished in P17 for McLaren, having had to sit out half the session with an apparent power unit issue on his MCL35. Pietro Fittipaldi placed P18 for Haas, with fellow rookie Jack Aitken just behind him in P19.

Charles Leclerc finished at the bottom of the timing sheets, having had an early failure on his Ferrari. He had to return to the pits slowly, with Ferrari reporting a driveshaft failure on his car.