Las Vegas Grand Prix – George Russell topped the times as final practice was cut short after Alex Albon stopped on track with a detached tyre.

The crowd cheered as the final practice started, but they had to wait a couple more minutes before Oscar Piastri emerged from the pits to give them something to look at. It was George Russell though who posted the first time of the session, a 1:43.603 on mediums.

(FP3) Third Practice Results – 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

With ten minutes gone, Charles Leclerc the fastest with a 1:38.953, four tenths ahead of Carlos Sainz with Valtteri Bottas a further five tenths back, the Ferraris on mediums and the Alfa Romeo on softs. Only eleven drivers had ventured out on track and only six of those had set times.

More drivers had come out to play over the following ten minutes and there were fifteen times on the board, Max Verstappen and Alex Albon were the only ones yet to make an appearance. It was Ferrari at the top again, Sainz in P1 with a 1:35.939, half a second up on Leclerc while Esteban Ocon on softs had taken over P3.

Lock ups continued to be an issue, and there was a bit of squabbling between Leclerc and Kevin Magnussen, the Ferrari going off track to overtake the slower Haas before the two went side-by-side through the chicane.

At the halfway point of the session Red Bull had demoted the Ferraris, Verstappen just setting a 1:34.653 to go half a second up on Sergio Perez and take P1, the two of them setting their times on soft tyres.

Moat drivers had the softs on in the final fifteen minutes and as the clock ticked down to just ten minutes left it was Piastri on top with a 1:34.491 having just beaten Russell’s effort by 0.094 seconds, while Logan Sargeant was P3, less than a tenth up on Verstappen.

A few minutes later, Sergeant’s teammate Albon hit the wall and his rear left tyre carcass departed his Williams and went on its own journey around the track. Albon pulled over to the side of the track to retire and the Red Flag was brought out with just less than five minutes on the clock and the session would not be resumed.

That means that a lot of drivers, the Ferraris included, didn’t get to set proper times on the softs so it was Russell who ended fastest with a 1:34.093, four tenths up on Piastri. Sargeant ended the session in P3 wile the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Perez slotted in behind.

Albon took P6 while Fernando Alonso was P7 for Aston Martin. Lewis Hamilton was P8 with a 1:34.853 while Bottas and Magnussen rounded out the top ten.