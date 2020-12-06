Sakhir Grand Prix – George Russell has held on to his maiden points position with P9, after the stewards investigated the incident where he went on track with Bottas’ tyres fitted.

George Russell was leading the race at the Sakhir Circuit on Lap 62, when the Safety Car was deployed to cover the retrieval of debris from the track. This was after Jack Aitken crashed his Williams exiting the final corner, and knocked off his front wing.

Mercedes opted to bring in both of their drivers, with Russell coming in from the lead to be fitted with a fresh set of Mediums. However, Merc made the error of fitting Russell with front tyres from Valtteri Bottas’ allocation. They realised the error after sending Russell on his way when Bottas was in his pitbox.

Russell had to pit again a lap later, dropping him from the lead down to P5 and behind Bottas. Russell would go on to finish in P9 after suffering a late race puncture while challenging to Sergio Perez for the race win.

After the race, the stewards confirmed they would investigate Russell’s tyre mix-up, and summoned members of Mercedes’ crew before them. Their verdict, released in the hours following the race, confirmed a 20,000 euro fine for Mercedes, but allowed Russell to keep his P9 position and first points finish in Formula 1.

The stewards said they were attended by Merc representative Ron Meadows, as well as the FIA’s Nikolas Tombazis, who is standing in as Technical Delegate in place of Jo Bauer this weekend due to a family bereavement.

The stewards confirmed Russell had been fitted with front tyres that had been from Bottas’ tyre allocation for the weekend.

“This was caused by a radio communications technical issue wherein the pit wall’s communication to the pit crew that Car 63 was entering the pits prior to (and not after) Car 77, failed to be received by the crew of Car 63 because at the same time, the driver of Car 63 transmitted over the top of that message. This resulted in the front tyres of Car 77 accidentally going onto Car 63. (The cars were “double stacked” at the time.)”

“This is clearly a breach of the regulations and would normally involve a sporting penalty up to Disqualification. However, in this case there are mitigating circumstances, additional to the radio issue referred to above.

“Firstly, the team rectified the problem within 1 lap. This involved Car 63 making another pit stop, thus dropping it further down the classification.”

“Secondly, Car 77 made a pit stop to change tyres only to find that the front tyres to be fitted to it, were on Car 63, so was sent out after considerable delay, with the tyres that were on Car 77 prior to the pit stop. This also impacted the final classification of Car 77.”

“Thirdly, although this type of infringement is not catered for under the “3 lap tolerance” referred to in the second paragraph of Article 24.4 b) (which currently only refers to the use of tyres of differing specifications), we consider it to be similar in nature. However, the responsibility to fit tyres in compliance with the regulations, still rests with any team and thus a penalty is considered as being required.”

“It is recommended that the FIA consider amending Article 24.4 b) to accommodate this type of breach when it is rectified without delay. It is noted that this type of breach has not previously been experienced in Formula One.”