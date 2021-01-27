The Virtual Grand Prix series kicks off again this weekend, with several drivers already confirmed including George Russell and Alex Albon. Formula 1 will host another Virtual Grand Prix series over the next couple of consecutive weekends, ahead of the 2021 pre-season testing beginning.

The E-Sports series was launched last year when the world went into lockdown at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

George Russell won that unofficial championship. He, along with real-life Williams teammate Nicholas Latifi are already confirmed as taking part in this upcoming series, obviously driving for Williams.

The season kicks off with a visit to Austria’s Red Bull Ring. Red Bull reserve driver Alex Albon will represent the team that he raced for in F1 in 2020, alongside Dutch motocross star Jeffrey Herlings.

Alpine will field Christian Lundgaard and reigning F3 Champion Oscar Piastri, both of whom are part of the Renault Driver Academy. Haas will run with two Fittipaldis – Pietro and brother Enzo stepping into the virtual VF-20s.

Ferrari will race with Arthur Leclerc, brother of Charles and also part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. His teammate will be fellow FDA member Marcus Armstrong – who is confirmed as racing with DAMS in F2 this season.

Other drivers confirmed as racing include Stoffel Vandoorne and Vitantonio Liuzzi. Vandoorne, who races for Merc in Formula E, will drive the virtual W11 – his teammate is yet to be confirmed. Liuzzi will drive for his former Toro Rosso team as he lines up for Alpha Tauri.

The rest of the field will be confirmed ahead of the race in Austria.

Following Austria, the Virtual GP series will head to Silverstone on the 7th of February before the season finale at Interlagos on the 14th.

A charity prize fund of $100,000 is up for grabs for the team who collects the most championship points across the three rounds to donate to a charity of their choosing.

