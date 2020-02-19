Williams’ George Russell says the new FW43 already feels ‘much better’ to handle than last year’s disastrous effort.

Williams’ George Russell couldn’t hide a smile as he spoke at Wednesday’s FIA Press Conference during the lunch break at pre-season testing. The British driver had logged 73 laps during the morning session, with a best time of 1:18.168 significantly quicker than anything Williams managed last year at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

“Definitely the general handling of the car is much better,” Russell said when asked about the feel of the new Williams FW43.

“From the first lap today, I had the confidence to push the car to the limit, whereas last year it wasn’t a nice feeling in the early laps. It was quite scary to drive, actually, last year, in the opening laps and trying to build that confidence. So, already that’s better.”

The Williams driver elaborated to say that even though the car handles well, he’s still more concerned with the ultimate laptime first and foremost: “Not always a nice car to drive is a fast car.”

“It’s a laptime-based sport. It’s doesn’t matter how you get around the lap as long it’s fast, that’s all that counts. So it’s been improved in that area. Now we just need to see if we’ve managed to smash enough downforce onto the car to compete with the guys around me.”

“We had an intense morning planned to get everything and it was important to get out from the beginning.

“Also off the back of last year, I guess it was psychologically important for all of us and for everybody who’s worked day and night back at the factory to see their car go out first.

“From the struggles of last year, it was incredibly tough time for the 700-odd people back at the Williams factory last year, when they’re working absolutely flat out to try and make things ready and work in double time. So, now, it’s sort of a relief for all and now we can just get cracking on our test programme.”