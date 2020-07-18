Hungarian Grand Prix – Williams’ George Russell has defended Red Bull’s Alex Albon after outqualifying his friend against expectation on Saturday.

Williams’ George Russell was one of the heroes of Saturday’s qualifying session at the Hungaroring after getting his FW43 into Q2. He eventually wound up in P12 and ahead of Red Bull’s Alex Albon at the chequered flag – a thoroughly unexpected result coming into the session.

Albon appeared to struggle for pace, and was frustrated on the radio at the end of the session as he berated his team for sending him out in traffic. This is the latest setback for Albon after two weekends struggling to keep up with teammate Max Verstappen in Austria.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 afterwards, Russell said he doesn’t know what’s going on but that Albon, who is a close friend, is being ‘made to look an idiot’.

“I’ve known Alex for the last 15 years and been in the same paddock as him.” Russell told Sky Sports F1. “He’s one of the best drivers we all race. Max [Verstappen], Charles [Leclerc], all of us will say it – he’s always always been at the front everything he’s done.”

“I don’t know what the hell is going on. I feel really, really bad for him because he’s being made to look like an idiot and he’s absolutely not. He’s won in everything he’s done. So I don’t know what’s going on but they need to sort out for him.”

Russell was confirmed at staying at Williams for 2021 earlier this weekend, as he revealed he is on a three year deal with the team having made his debut at the start of 2019.