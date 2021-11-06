Mexican Grand Prix – Williams driver George Russell will take a five-place grid penalty for changing his gearbox at the Mexico GP.

The Briton had issues in Friday’s second free practice session when he was stuck in fifth gear on his out lap. Russell managed return to the pits but had to sit out the rest of the session.

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance confirmed the change which will cause Russell to drop five places on the grid.

“We found an issue with George’s gearbox at the end of FP1 and so we opted to fit his race box for FP2,” said Robson.

“Unfortunately, this suffered with a different failure during the first run of FP2.

“We reduced the running on Nicholas [Latifi’s] car whilst we understood the problem and confirmed that he wouldn’t suffer the same issue.

“George will now take a new gearbox, which will leave him with a grid penalty on Sunday.

“This is frustrating, but at least it happened today rather than during the race.”

Russell was disappointed with the penalty, but remains pragmatic given that Sunday is where it weekend matters.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s Sunday where the points are awarded,” said Russell. “FP1 on the other hand was a strong session for us. The car was feeling good, I found a decent rhythm and we showed some strong race pace.