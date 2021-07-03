Austrian Grand Prix – George Russell was delighted to get Williams into Q3 and is looking to bring them some points in tomorrow’s race.

After missing out on Q3 by 0.008 seconds in last week’s Styrian race, Russell turned the tables this time and slotted into P10, securing his participation in the pole shootout, by putting in a lap 0.006 seconds faster than Carlos Sainz’ Q2 best.

The Williams driver was understandably enthused about his efforts saying “We usually have some good Saturdays but this was on another level to be honest. We were debating before the session whether to do that Q2 lap on the softs or on the medium.

“We were very worried to get through into Q3 on the softs,” Russell explained. “Because we presumed a lot of guys would be doing the mediums and obviously with the tyre delta. We really managed to pull something out on that medium tyre. Properly, properly hyped up in the car, probably the most I’ve been in a long, long time to be honest. That was pretty special.”

During last week’s race Russell, who started P10 after a grid drop for Yuki Tsunoda, was running a very strong race in P8 and looked set to challenge for his first points with Williams before a power unit issue saw him lose time in his pitstop, and fall down the leaderboard before having to retire the car.

This time, Russell will once again be getting a boost to his qualifying spot after Sebastian Vettel was handed a penalty for blocking Fernando Alonso in Q2. The Williams driver thinks the team have a good chance of their first points in two years given the cars around him will be on the soft tyres, which will degrade more quickly than his own mediums.

“We’re in P8, well P9 but I saw what happened with Sebastian,” Russell said before the steward’s decision was released confirming a penalty for Vettel. “So say P8 on the grid in any circumstances let alone on the medium tyre. We‘ve got the AlphaTauris ahead of us on the soft and Sebastian and Lance on the soft as well so we’re in a really, really strong position so let’s see. Qualifying’s already behind us and now it’s looking forward to the race and ultimately that is the most important.”