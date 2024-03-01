Bahrain Grand Prix – Carlos Sainz topped the times ahead of Fernando Alonso in the final practice before qualifying later today.

There was no rush to take to the track as the final hour of practice started, six minutes into the session Lewis Hamilton, fastest in FP2 yesterday, was the first to emerge from the garage.

(FP3) Third Practice Results – 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix

The Mercedes driver set a 1:32.733 on his first timed lap on the softs, as Hamilton returned to the pits Carlos Sainz took over as the lone driver on track, though he was joined by his teammate a few corners later.

As the Spaniard started his fast lap, a few other drivers headed out to join them. Sainz put in a 1:32.762, a few hundredths off Hamilton’s time, while Charles Leclerc went P1 with a 1:32.677.

The track continued to get busier and the times faster, the final cars to head out were the Alpines, Pierre Gasly emerging just before the twenty-five minute mark. At that stage Fernando Alonso was on top with a 1:31.582, two tenths up on George Russell while the Ferraris were a further two tenths back each in P3 and P4, all on softs.

After Max Verstappen had issues with his gearshifts yesterday, it was Sergio Perez with those difficulties today. Both Red Bulls were lapping on the hard compound.

The track quietened down a little after the halfway point, with only a handful of cars continuing to circulate before the final flurry of qualifying preparation laps. With just over a quarter of an hour to go Perez strapped on the soft tyres and jumped to the top with a 1:31.248, he held that for just over a minute before Verstappen demoted him with a 1:31.062.

Alonso was the first into the 1:30s after putting in a 1:30.965 as the clock headed towards the final ten minutes. With five minutes remaining, the timesheets came under control of the other Spaniard in the field, after Sainz set a 1:30.824.

The Ferrari driver’s time wasn’t beaten in the final few minutes so it remained as a Spanish 1-2 ahead of Verstappen in P3. Leclerc was 0.270 seconds off his teammate in P4 while Russell was in a McLaren sandwich in P6 with Lando Norris ahead and Oscar Piasti behind.

Perez ended practice in P8 while Nico Hulkenberg put in a good lap to see his Haas into P9, the last within half a second of Sainz’ effort while Lance Stroll rounded out the top ten.