Belgian Grand Prix – Carlos Sainz set the quickest time in the very wet sole practice session of the weekend ahead of qualifying this afternoon.

The only practice of the weekend got underway to gloomy, wet conditions. Alex Albon was the first to venture out on track at the start, he and his teammate heading out on intermediates while nearly all of the other cars that emerged, including the Mercedes, chose wets instead.

(FP1) First Practice Results – 2023 Belgian Grand Prix

The rain got heavier a few minutes into the session and as the cars all retreated to the pits there were six times on the board, Albon’s 2:08.394 as the quickest of them.

With a high probability of rain all weekend, the FIA announced that the results of the practice session would not be used to set the grid. The reason being so that drivers wouldn’t be sent out in dangerous conditions to get a time in in the event of qualifying being unable to run later. If qualifying does get rained out then championship order will be used to decide the grid, though Max Verstappen won’t be on pole as he will have to serve a five place drop due to a gearbox change.

After a few minutes of quiet, Carlos Sainz took to the track on the wets around the fifteen minute mark, the rain having died down again, and he was joined by a whole bunch of other cars. Albon’s initial time remained top until 36 minutes in when Charles Leclerc improved it to a 2:08.148.

There were a few Yellow Flags shown, mainly for drivers having to take to the run off at the final chicane, but the first half hour ended with a Red Flag, Logan Sargeant going into the barriers at Les Combes, the Williams driver reporting he wasn’t able to turn and that he thought something broke. Zhou Guanyu nearly caused his own flag just before that as he went into the gravel but managed to avoid getting stuck.

ADVERTISEMENT

At that point Sainz was top of the times with a 2:03.207, after having switched to inters, the McLarens were behind him while there were five drivers still without times – Sargeant, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and Verstappen.

The practice was Green Flagged again with 20 minutes to go but the track remained empty for the next seven odd minutes until the two Red Bulls headed out on inters. After a single exploratory lap, they ceded the track to the Aston Martins but as the rain got heavier, they also returned to the pits after just an out lap.

A handful of cars returned to the track in the final couple of minutes so that they could do practice starts in the wet conditions. Sainz’ time remained as the fastest with Oscar Piastri over half a second slower with Lando Norris a further seven tenths back.

Leclerc ended P4 ahead of Sergio Perez and Albon. Yuki Tsunoda was P7 with a 2:09.067 while his teammate Daniel Ricciardo was in a Haas sandwich in P9. Kevin Magnussen ahead of the Australian while Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top ten with a 2:10.042.