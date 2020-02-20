Carlos Sainz says he doesn’t really see McLaren improving on their 2019 results as possible just yet, but hopes to close the pace deficit to the front.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz says he doesn’t think the team can improve much upon what they achieved in 2019, as the gap to the leading three teams remains too big to overcome in such a short space of time.

McLaren enjoyed a resurgence in 2019, having spent the previous four year in the doldrums as they struggled for any semblance of pace or reliability. Both Sainz and teammate Lando Norris were regular points scorers and the Spaniard even took a post-race podium in Brazil after a time penalty was given to Lewis Hamilton who finished ahead on track.

Sainz eventually took P6 in the Driver’s Championship, with McLaren P4 in the Constructor’s. With little hope for overcoming the Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull drivers in 2020, Sainz says he thinks the best the team can aim for this season is to close the gap on the frontrunners: “Improving on the results of last year is really impossible. To finish P6 in the drivers’ championship and P4 in the constructors, it is very difficult to improve on last year.”

“But, what we can improve is the pace of the car and getting closer to the bigger teams. At the moment, that is our main target. We haven’t set ourselves a certain lap time or a percentage that we want to be closer as we want to have some time in testing to analyse where we are, but we definitely want to be closer.”

Sainz was impressed with the initial feel of the MCL35, but said a good testing period is more important than pace straight out of the box. Mileage is key, and he said: “First impression is that to do 161 laps on the first day of testing is already quite a big achievement.”

“We hit the ground running this morning and the positive thing is that we completed every single lap that we had plans for. Basically, we did not do more laps because there were no more tyres available but we didn’t have single problem with the car in terms of reliability which meant we ended the day doing pit stop practice. So I am very happy and I was feeling comfortable with the car very quickly.”

Sainz ended up finishing P6 on the first day of testing, with a best time 0.8 seconds from the fastest overall set by Lewis Hamilton. Overall, he was delighted with his first day back and said he was amazed at the speed of modern F1 after two months without driving: “The 2020 Formula 1 cars are going to be the fastest in history and when I started without pushing too much I did a 1:18 and I thought ‘this is very quick’.”

“Then you see everyone doing 1:17, 1:18 and think it’s not only me, everyone is going very quick out there in good conditions. From this morning the plan was to go out there and enjoy driving a F1 car and it always amazes me how quick these cars can go around corners, how late you can brake. It always takes a couple of laps.”