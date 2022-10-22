United States Grand Prix – Carlos Sainz will be starting on pole for the USGP tomorrow after a close fought battle between himself, Leclerc and Verstappen.

Q1

Alex Albon led Mick Schumacher out at the start of qualifying and they had a quiet track for their first few laps with only their teammates and Zhou Guanyu, who was only able to do three laps in FP3 before a hydraulic problem saw him sit out the majority of the practice in the pits.

Qualifying Results – 2022 United States Grand Prix

The first time on the board was a 1:37.987 by Albon, just before the rest of the grid started to take to the track. With all the opening laps in it was Charles Leclerc with the early advantage over Max Verstappen, the Monegasque’s 1:35.795, 0.069 seconds quicker than the Red Bull racer.

Carlos Sainz, who had a slow opening lap after abandoning his first attempt to instead use it as a prep lap, made the most of his second try though, the Ferrari driver almost half a second quicker than anyone else with a 1:35.297.

All cars were back in the pits with five minutes to go and at that point Yuki Tsunoda, Albon, Daniel Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen and Zhou were the five in the drop zone at that point. The drivers started to head back to the circuit with just over three and a half minutes left but the Ferraris and Red Bulls, in P1-P3 and P5, all stuck it out in their garages while the rest, including Lewis Hamilton who was sitting in P4, went for their final runs.

There were no changes to the top seven, George Russell and Fernando Alonso remaining in P6 and P7, but it was all change behind them. Tsunoda, Albon and Zhou were all able to pull themselves out of the elimination positions but that saw Esteban Ocon, Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi take their places. Schumacher had done a good first run and was looking like he would beat Magnussen but the young German spun at the start of his last lap which put pay to that.

Q2

Albon was once again the first to head out when the pit exit lights went green and the Williams racer’s opening lap was a 1:37.124. Pierre Gasly had a very smoky lock up on one of his early laps, the French driver not sounding overly happy with his AlphaTauri over the radio.

With the banker laps in it was once again Leclerc just a smidge, 0.048, ahead of Verstappen, after the Ferrari driver set a 1:35.246. Heading out for the final runs, Albon, Tsunoda, Lance Stroll, Gasly, Sebastian Vettel were in the danger zone while the Ferraris once again called an end to their session early. Verstappen initially went back out but didn’t set another lap and rejoined his teammate in the pits before the chequered flag.

While there had been laps deleted through the session, Hamilton had his final attempt in Q1 removed but that didn’t change any positions, however the same couldn’t be said for Zhou. The Chinese racer had looked like he would take P9, just ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas, but had his final lap deleted due to track limits which was a reprieve for Lando Norris who had been set to end in P11.

Albon, Vettel, Gasly, Zhou and Tsunoda were the final list of eliminated drivers.

Q3

With Albon missing out on the top ten shootout, it was Bottas who took over as the first to emerge from the pits as the lights went green. Eight of the other drivers followed the Alfa Romeo driver’s lead, Stroll remaining in the pits until the track quietened down when the others started to head back to the garages after their banker laps.

The Finn opened the shootout with a 1:36.747 but he got shuffled back after the other drivers set their times and it was Leclerc in the lead again with a 1:34.624, Sainz and Hamilton took P2 and P3. Verstappen messed his lap up and slotted into P4, 0.420 seconds behind Leclerc.

Verstappen went out slightly earlier than the rest for the final run, the Red Bull driver giving himself a prep lap before going for it but it was just not enough to beat the Ferraris in the end.

Sainz won the battle for pole, setting a 1:34.356, while Leclerc and Verstappen took P2 and P3 with only 0.092 separating the three. Perez took P4 ahead of the Mercedes’ of Hamilton and Russell. Stroll, with his one attempt, took P7 for Aston Martin ahead of Norris, Alonso and Bottas.

The grid will look slightly different that what has been set today though as penalties for parts changes will see Leclerc drop 10 places, while Perez, Alonso and Zhou will all move back 5 spots.