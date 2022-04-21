Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Scuderia Ferrari and Carlos Sainz have come to an agreement on their contract and will be extending it to the end of 2024.

Ferrari made the announcement ahead of the first Italian race of the year, this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, and that will see the team’s driver line-up unchanged for the next two seasons at least as the current championship leader, Charles Leclerc, also has a contract with the Scuderia until the end of 2024.

F1 heads to Italy and the first Sprint of the year

Sainz’ initial contract with Ferrari was signed almost a year in advance as the deal was done and revealed in May 2020, well before that year’s covid-delayed season had gotten underway. The Spaniard’s debut year with Ferrari, 2021, saw him take four podiums, the first and highest placed of those being his P2 in Monaco.

“I am delighted to have renewed my contract with Scuderia Ferrari,” Sainz said. “I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that all my expectations have been exceeded. Putting on this race suit and representing this team is a great honour for me and I really look forward to keep enjoying our journey together.

“My first season at Maranello was solid and constructive, with the whole group progressing together and the result of all that work has been clear to see so far [this] season. I feel confident and hugely motivated after this renewal as it shows the trust in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about.”

Sainz said his goal was to get Ferrari back to the top of the championship, and after the first three rounds of the 2022 season, Ferrari are the leading constructor and have had five podiums over the three grands prix.

“When I joined the team in 2021,” Sainz added, “the goal was to help Ferrari get back to the winning ways and to fight for both Championships. Now, the F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which truly allows me to chase those goals.”

Ferrari’s Team Principal, Mattia Binotto, praised Sainz’ efforts with the team both on and off-track and believes that the continuing Sainz-Leclerc line-up will add to the “Ferrari legend”.

“I have said several times that I believe we have the best driver pairing in Formula 1,” Binotto stated. “And so, with every passing race, it seemed a completely natural step to extend Carlos’ contract, thus ensuring stability and continuity. In his time so far with the team, he has proved to have the talent we expected from him, delivering impressive results and making the most of all opportunities.

“Outside the car, he is a hard worker with an eye for the smallest detail, which has helped the whole group to improve and progress. Together, we can aim for ambitious targets and I’m sure that, along with Charles, he can play a significant part in fuelling the Ferrari legend and will write new chapters in the history of our team.”